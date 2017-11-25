The Greeley Tribune: Kudos to Buck for trying to stop tax breaks on payments related to sexual assault, sexual harassment

Author: The Greeley Tribune Editorial Board - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

There are many aspects and nuances to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — the tax bill House Republicans passed last week — that appeal to a variety of different political viewpoints.

In fact, there’s probably no way we as an editorial board could talk and come up with unified opinion about the bill. It covers an awful lot.

But there’s at least one part of it we all agree on.

Last week U.S. Congressman Ken Buck offered an amendment to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act prohibiting tax subsidies for legal settlements related to sexual assault or sexual harassment.

Taking aim at the deluge of sexual assault claims that started recently in Hollywood, Buck, R-Colo., wants to take away the ability companies currently have to write off legal fees and settlement payments related sexual assault and harassment cases. He claims the tax breaks companies get using that practice help cover up illegal behavior and should be stopped.

