 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Whoa on tax reform - Colorado Politics
   
Monday, December 4, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Whoa on tax reform

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

For the moment, let’s set aside the issue of fairness with regard to tax reform — whether it benefits the middle class or amounts to a giveaway to the wealthy — and focus on what it’s supposed to do: ramp up the economy.

Tax reform proponents say it will unleash the full economic might of the American economy. More economic activity is supposed to generate revenues that help offset the cost of the tax cuts — $1.4 trillion over a decade — which will get heaped onto a national debt currently at $20.5 trillion and growing.

Historically, tax cuts are pondered in a revenue-neutral setting, meaning the projected increase in economic activity is paired with spending reductions to assure that we aren’t just tacking more money onto the national debt. Otherwise, what’s the point of paying fewer taxes? If the extra money in our pockets is consumed by inflation — rising interest rates to service the debt — we’re no better off. Lower tax rates can promote growth, but higher debt can stunt it.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
December 4, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: No kill goal creates a no-win situation

Colorado Editorials
December 4, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Economic growth will revive southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Editorials
December 2, 2017 Lisa Walton

The Durango Herald: Deduction loss may cause real pain for rural Colorado, state and local governments

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: No kill goal creates a no-win situation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *