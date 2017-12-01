The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Where’s the bottom?
Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor joined the ranks of high-powered media personalities and executives who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Both lost their jobs. Zero tolerance for past misdeeds is the sudden default position for employers grappling with reports of lewd behavior. While this may be entirely appropriate, it hardly addresses how bad behavior was enabled or tolerated long enough to give rise to a fireable offense.
This abrupt awakening is playing out in Hollywood, New York, Washington D.C., and statehouses across the country. The reckoning is a mad scramble to review workplace harassment policies and set up sensitivity training to stem the malignancy of “toxic masculinity.”