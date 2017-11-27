   
Monday, November 27, 2017
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Wait for the net effect

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 27, 2017 - Updated: 6 hours ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0035-1280x853.jpg
Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

When the Federal Communications Commission voted to regulate internet service in 2015 to make sure internet providers treat data equally, we supported the idea for its high-minded aim to preserve a level playing field.

However, “net neutrality” faces repeal. The five-member FCC is expected to approve Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to deregulate the internet in an open meeting on Dec. 14.

Whether this is a good idea remains to be seen. Amid competing theories about how neutrality affects the open marketplace, the impact on consumers and startups will ultimately determine whether our information economy needs government intervention.

