   
Monday, October 30, 2017
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Tireless effort to serve homeless teens pays off

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - October 30, 2017

The awarding of a $1 million federal grant to give homeless teens in the Grand Valley an extended opportunity to get their lives in order is a significant development in a saga that started as an invisible problem.

“Hardly anyone in the community knew anything about a homeless teen population,” said John Mok-Lamme, executive director of Karis, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving the homeless. “This population was really underground; they don’t really hang out in parks or hold cardboard signs.”

That quote is from http://www.thehousegj.org, the website for The House, an emergency teen shelter sponsored by Karis. “Our History: How We Got Here” outlines the challenges of uncovering the extent of the teen homeless problem and how the Karis board engaged the community to help solve it.

