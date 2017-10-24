   
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Stop taking a knee

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - October 24, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Kneeling during the national anthem before the Denver Broncos play the Buffalo Bills in week 3 at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post)

It’s time for professional football players to stop taking a knee during the national anthem.

Not because it’s unpatriotic. The Founding Fathers created a constitutional framework that explicitly allowed for tensions arising from the exercise of individual rights to contribute to a “more prefect union.”

The U.S. Constitution guarantees all Americans the right of free speech and peaceful protest. Civil disobedience has been a powerful tool for change in this country. For every veteran who claims that kneeling players dishonor the military who protect our flag, there’s another who says he or she served to protect the personal liberties enshrined in the Constitution.

