The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Sea change: Election marks a turning point

November 8, 2017

Mt Garfield reflects in the irrigation canal in Palisade, near Grand Junction. (RondaKimbrow, istockphoto)

It’s not unusual for voters to say “enough” at the ballot box.

Such statements are usually reserved for incumbents who make lousy policy or get crossways with constituents over a particular issue.

Mesa County voters, however, made a bold statement without firing anybody Tuesday. They said “enough” to rising crime rates and record felony filings. They said “enough” to disappointing test scores and dilapidated classrooms. And they did it in a most unexpected way — by backing three tax increases to enhance public safety and fund school improvements.

