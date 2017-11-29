   
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A.I. to the rescue?

November 29, 2017

Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Back in January, after the Sentinel editorial board met with several community members on the front lines of suicide prevention, we pitched what we thought was a revolutionary idea — using technology to identify people at risk for suicidal ideation.

Specifically, we suggested executives at Facebook consider using the high incidence of suicide in Mesa County as a springboard to develop a strategy to scan users’ wall posts for hints that suggest a risk of self-harm.

Turns out Facebook was a step ahead of us. In March, the social media giant deployed “artificial intelligence” (or AI) — a pattern-recognition algorithm — to detect users who might be in crisis and trigger reporting options for intervention.

