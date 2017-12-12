 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Palisade's pot income says rethink question - Colorado Politics
   
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Palisade’s pot income says rethink question

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 12, 2017

Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Palisade town officials must be wincing at the news that recreational pot revenues are blowing past initial projections.

This is the kind of eye-opening development that could make other municipalities reconsider authorizing retail pot operations, which would only hurt Palisade’s de facto monopoly in the Grand Valley.

As the Sentinel’s Amy Hamilton reported in today’s edition, in fewer than 90 days Palisade has raked in more than $130,000 in excise fees alone from the only retail marijuana shop in town. That doesn’t include sales tax revenue. By law, a municipality can’t disclose sales tax revenue from a single business.

