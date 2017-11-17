Colorado Editorials
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Not tax deductible
Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has the right idea, even if it appears a bit politically motivated.
The congressman who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on the Eastern Plains announced this week that he wants to tack an amendment onto the Republicans’ tax reform measure dealing with these sexual harassment issues that have been in the news as of late.
His amendment would prohibit the practice of allowing businesses to deduct as a business expense on their tax returns the legal settlements they pay for sexual assault or harassment involving their employees.