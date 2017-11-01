The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: No roll of the dice

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

It’s been a Sisyphean task preaching the importance of investing in economic development in the Grand Valley.

Just when we think we’ve rolled that boulder to the top of hill, something happens to make us feel as if we’re starting over. Usually it’s a public official sounding budgetary alarms that we can’t afford to sink too much money into job creation without some kind of guarantee of success.

Too often, perceptions about economic development give rise to a gambling mentality. There better be some big payoff or we’re not going to play. But economic development is a process. It’s not something you throw money at and solve in one year. It requires a sustained effort. It’s the difference between playing the lottery and setting up a 401k to secure a comfortable retirement.

