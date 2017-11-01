   
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: No roll of the dice

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0035-1280x853.jpg
Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

It’s been a Sisyphean task preaching the importance of investing in economic development in the Grand Valley.

Just when we think we’ve rolled that boulder to the top of hill, something happens to make us feel as if we’re starting over. Usually it’s a public official sounding budgetary alarms that we can’t afford to sink too much money into job creation without some kind of guarantee of success.

Too often, perceptions about economic development give rise to a gambling mentality. There better be some big payoff or we’re not going to play. But economic development is a process. It’s not something you throw money at and solve in one year. It requires a sustained effort. It’s the difference between playing the lottery and setting up a 401k to secure a comfortable retirement.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Post Views: 5

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Roll out the welcome mat

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Jim Rizzuto’s exemplary career

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Homeowners can’t control oil under their yards

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSteamboat Today: Roll out the welcome mat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *