The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Manager can help airport take flight - Colorado Politics

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Manager can help airport take flight
Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
Grand Junction Regional Airport has a new manager in Angela Padalecki, a choice that offers a fresh shot in the arm to an institution that sorely needs one.
Padalecki is a native Coloradan whose professional career spans a range of experience, from working at the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis to standing up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most recently to Denver International Airport, where she has overseen relations with 35 airlines.
The latter experience is what drew the airport board’s attention. If Grand Junction Regional Airport needs anything, it’s more daily direct flights to places such as southern California, Chicago and other locales of strategic importance to Western Colorado’s economic development agenda.