 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Manager can help airport take flight - Colorado Politics
   
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Manager can help airport take flight

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Grand Junction Regional Airport has a new manager in Angela Padalecki, a choice that offers a fresh shot in the arm to an institution that sorely needs one.

Padalecki is a native Coloradan whose professional career spans a range of experience, from working at the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis to standing up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most recently to Denver International Airport, where she has overseen relations with 35 airlines.

The latter experience is what drew the airport board’s attention. If Grand Junction Regional Airport needs anything, it’s more daily direct flights to places such as southern California, Chicago and other locales of strategic importance to Western Colorado’s economic development agenda.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Post Views: 3

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
December 7, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Paving over doubts about ballot initiative

Colorado Editorials
December 7, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Toll lanes make sense on I-25 gap

Colorado Editorials
December 6, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Routt County leaders listened

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: Paving over doubts about ballot initiative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *