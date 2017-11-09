   
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Looking for answers

Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Why are Mesa County teens experiencing depression at more than triple the rate of their peers across the country?

If we knew the answer, maybe we could do something more precise about the problem. But the simple truth is that we don’t know and it’s hard to prove cause. The closest we can come is identifying which populations of teens suffer from depressive episodes and see if they share some common characteristics. That requires research and data.

Of course, there’s no shortage of potential stressors or other factors. Poverty, drugs, bullies, peers, academic pressure, home life, genetic predisposition, lack of social belonging, screen time or any number of things could play a role.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

