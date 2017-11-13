The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: The lid is off

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

When the Harvey Weinstein story first broke, it had all the makings of finally putting an end to Hollywood’s predatory “casting couch” tradition.

But it quickly went beyond that. The “Me too” hashtag campaign on social media added velocity to a movement to expose the depths of sexual misconduct in this country — especially by men who wield power over subordinates. In the five weeks since Weinstein’s accusers went on the record, allegations of lewd behavior and sexual assaults have ensnared dozens of celebrities, politicians and other prominent people.

Reactions to these allegations run the gamut, from complete denial to apologies for unwitting behavior to full confessions and resolutions to change. Some have been fired or resigned their positions.

