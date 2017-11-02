   
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A level playing field

Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

What do internet sales have in common with school funding?

Aside from being complex issues which seem to defy easy legislative solutions, they epitomize the awkward outcomes of the state’s tax policy. They’re two peas in the same pod. And that pod deals with fairness.

Let’s look at internet sales first. Purchases made online accounted for 12 percent of total U.S. retail sales and 50 percent of total sales growth in the past year, according to an analysis prepared by FTI Consulting.

