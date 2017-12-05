The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: GJEP looks outside the box for director - Colorado Politics

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: GJEP looks outside the box for director
Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 5, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
If you’re a faithful reader of the Sentinel’s Commentary section, you already have a sense of who Robin Brown is and why she was chosen to be the next executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
Brown, 42, has been a regular contributor to Sunday’s op-ed page, consistently promoting our area’s quality of life as a key to economic vitality. She’s done it on multiple fronts, too. She launched a magazine, Spoke + Blossom, to change what she considered a misleading narrative about life in the Grand Valley and started a public relations firm specializing in promoting aspects of the tourist industry.
But before she assumed the unofficial role of the Grand Valley’s head cheerleader, Brown had to figure out what this place is all about. After moving here “sight unseen” from Oregon in 2010, Brown first did some fundraising to revitalize the Avalon Theatre and then helped overhaul the Downtown Farmers Market, the Art & Jazz Festival and other events as co-director of the Downtown Grand Junction Business District.