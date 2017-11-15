   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A fruitful investment

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0035-1280x853.jpg
Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

The economic, military and cultural dominance of the United States since the end of World War II is due primarily to the vast array of extraordinary public colleges and universities here.

This country produces brains more effectively and prodigiously than any other nation – and it’s not even a contest. Families of the best and brightest around the world strive to send their children to universities in the U.S.

Even graduates in countries with more successful K-12 systems attend college here because in the U.S. system, they are forced to “think” and not simply perform rote memorization.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

