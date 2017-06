This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



U.S. Navy SEALs take their name from the environments in which they operate: sea, air and land. Becoming a SEAL means completing one of the most mentally challenging and physically demanding training programs in the world. In doing so, Remington J. Peters, 27, had much to be proud of. Petty Officer Peters enlisted in the […]