The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial: A step too far

Two local government watchdogs are undoubtedly disappointed that affidavits they filed with the District Attorney’s office alleging malfeasance and noncompliance with budget disclosures did not lead to a court examination of whether Mesa County commissioners should be removed from office.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein didn’t find sufficient cause to prosecute a violation — which would have triggered a court review — closing the books on an unorthodox and costly attempt to hold county officials accountable for mistakes or oversights made during this year’s budget preparations.

Rubinstein concluded that county officials didn’t “knowingly and willfully” violate provisions related to budget deliberations and that the county responded appropriately to concerns that William Voss and Dennis Simpson brought to the attention of commissioners and their staff.

