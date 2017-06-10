The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial: Rec center organizers have earned their shot

We have to hand it to the dogged citizens who want to see a community/recreation center built in Grand Junction.

They threw their support behind a proposal for a quarter-cent sales tax hike to fund construction of a downtown event center. The project was hoped to inject $30 million of direct new spending annually into the local economy. Projected growth in tax revenues from this economic activity was supposed to put the city in a financial position to consider “extras,” like a recreation center.

When voters rejected that plan in April, the group behind the community center/rec center wasn’t derailed. They already had their contingency in place. A year ago, members of PLACE, People for Local and Community Enrichment, asked the city to consider building a recreation center. The council directed members to return when they could demonstrate support for the facility and had a plan for their proposal.

