The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial: Open government in Colorado gets a win

Back in the fall of 2015, Colorado received an “F” for public access to information from a group that scores state governments on a range of metrics to gauge their overall transparency and accountability.

Public access to information was the worst scoring category for Colorado, which received a D+ overall, according to The Center for Public Integrity, a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit investigative journalism organization based in Washington, D.C.,

But lawmakers passed two bills this past legislative session that directly addressed two deficiencies noted in Colorado’s scorecard.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.