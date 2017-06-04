The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial: Open government in Colorado gets a win

Back in the fall of 2015, Colorado received an “F” for public access to information from a group that scores state governments on a range of metrics to gauge their overall transparency and accountability.
Public access to information was the worst scoring category for Colorado, which received a D+ overall, according to The Center for Public Integrity, a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit investigative journalism organization based in Washington, D.C.,
But lawmakers passed two bills this past legislative session that directly addressed two deficiencies noted in Colorado’s scorecard.
No comments yet.