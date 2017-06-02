The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial: The elephant on Main

The most interesting thing about Thursday’s front-page story detailing efforts to boost downtown Grand Junction’s image is the way officials tiptoed around the uncomfortable topic of vagrancy.

Not that we blame them. It’s the burr under the saddle that the city can’t extract. Officials have certainly tried. An effort to establish a panhandling ordinance ran into legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union.

But the city rebounded by forming a Homeless and Vagrancy Committee that’s trying to carve out some specific ways to deal with two very different issues.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.