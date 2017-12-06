 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Courts will decide monuments action - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Courts will decide monuments action

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Among the more troubling aspects of President Donald Trump’s justification for shrinking two national monuments in Utah is his suggestion that federally managed public lands essentially belong to the people in the state.

“No one values the splendor of Utah more than you do,” Trump told an enthusiastic crowd Monday as he announced proclamations dramatically shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, “and no one knows better how to use it.”

Trump repeatedly returned to the theme that he was righting the wrong of federal overreach by wresting control of natural resources in Utah from a few Washington bureaucrats and returning it to the people.

