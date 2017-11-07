   
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: City right to reconsider free parking downtown

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0035-1280x853.jpg
Mountain biking in solitude near Grand Junction. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Grand Junction’s grand downtown parking experiment continues.

The latest development is a bummer for those of us who have come to expect free parking during the holidays. The city has decided to scrap that giveaway in the name of common sense.

Free parking is supposed to be an incentive to shop downtown during the busy holiday season. But free parking jams up parking lots at the expense of business. When customers can’t find a convenient spot, they give up. At least that’s the impression of a majority of downtown business owners.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

