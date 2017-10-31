The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Our broadband future

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The governor wants the state to be at 100 percent broadband capacity by 2020.

There are hints that this is a goal within reach, especially once the governor’s office decides whether to opt in to a national wireless data network designed for first responders. Opting in would create infrastructure capacity for commercial purposes. Opting out means the state would have to create its own network, but it, too, would be made available for commercial use. So either way, Colorado is about to get a big boost to its broadband capacity.

But that decision comes too late for many communities that have wrestled with the broadband conundrum for years while a clueless Legislature has failed to grasp the economic implications of not having a comprehensive broadband deployment strategy.

