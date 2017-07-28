Grand Junction city councilor considers congressional bid for U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s seat

Grand Junction City Councilor Chris Kennedy is considering a bid for Congress.

While Federal Election Commission rules bar Kennedy from saying anything more specific, he has gone onto Facebook to gauge people’s thoughts about seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the race.

“By now many of you have heard that I am considering a potential run for the congressional seat currently held by (U.S. Rep.) Scott Tipton, Colorado 3rd CD,” Kennedy posted earlier this week. “While no final decision has been made, I am interested in your thoughts on the subject.”

“It’s the friend side, people saying, ‘I heard this, I heard that,’” Kennedy said. “Rather than answer 14,000 phone calls, I figured out a way to get the conversation in one place to make it easy to track.”

