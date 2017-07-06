Grand Junction City Council tables votes on incentive package, Bonsai Design lease

Plans to locate a business park in a portion of Las Colonias Park and offer incentives to a local company to act as the anchor tenant have stalled, mostly over terms of a potential lease.

The Grand Junction City Council was prepared Wednesday to vote on terms of the incentive package for Bonsai Design, but instead the issue was tabled, following an executive session among councilors earlier in the day.

It’s the second time a planned council vote on the project has been delayed, while the city continues to negotiate terms with the company.

