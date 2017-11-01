   
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
News

Governor’s budget relies on legislature to find more transportation money

Author: Joey Bunch - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago

IMG_9879-1280x960.jpg
State budget director Henry Sobanet talks to reporters about Gov. John Hickenlooper’s budget requests for next year at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Joey Bunch/Colorado Politics) On paper, Gov. John Hickenlooper touts an 11 percent increase in transportation funding from legislation that passed last session, but the draft of his next budget request released […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

News
November 1, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Republican gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler shakes up campaign team

News
November 1, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Democratic Colorado legislators question how public is public in oil and gas meeting

News
November 1, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Shaun Egan to lead Colorado Motor Carriers Association as transportation push continues

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler shakes up campaign team