Governor orders flags lowered in Colorado Friday to honor firefighter Mike Freeman

By on July 19, 2017
South Metro Firefighter Engineer Mike Freeman Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Friday in memory of South Metro Firefighter Engineer Mike Freeman, who died peacefully Sunday at his home after battling cancer. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset, the governor’s office said.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.