Hickenlooper, History Colorado to honor Colorado’s oldest farms, ranches

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown and History Colorado executive director Steve W. Turner are jointly saluting some of the Colorado’s oldest family farms.
Thirty-eight families who have owned their farm or ranch for 100 years or more will be honored at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Colorado Building at the fairgrounds.
The event marks the 31st year the state has honored these vaunted Centennial Farms.
“These farming and ranching families have withstood the pressures of difficult weather, state growth and changes in the agricultural industry to preserve important pieces of our state’s commercial and cultural history,” History Colorado said in an announcement Friday.
The farms will get one of those metal Centennial Farm signs to put on their spread.
This year’s class brings the number of inductees to 550 Centennial Farms and ranches across the state.
Here are they are with the year their operation began and the nearest town or community with the county:
- Bailey Ranch, 1916, Karval, Lincoln
- Bar 7T Ranch, 1915, Mancos, Montezuma
- Blackmore Farms, 1917, Otis, Washington
- Carlson Farm, 1915, Snyder, Morgan
- Carpenter-Newbanks Farms, 1917, Yuma, Washington
- Charles T. Neally Homestead, 1888, Burlington, Kit Carson
- CTL Farm and Ranch. 1902, Yuma, Yuma
- Darnell Ranch, 1916, Las Animas, Bent
- Fairview Farms, 1917, Fleming, Logan
- Fiscus Farm and Ranch, 1917, New Raymer, Weld
- Floyd Schinkel Trust B, 1913, Akron, Washington
- Fulbright Family Farm, 1917, Kim, Las Animas
- Garvey Brothers Land and Cattle LLC, 1912, Nucla, Montrose
- Glen Doddridge Farm & Ranch, 1917, Kirk, Yuma
- Hasart Farms, 1915, Stratton, Kit Carson
- Hogue Ranch, 1917, Steamboat Springs, Routt
- Hohnholz Ranch Inc., 1917, Glendevey, Larimer
- Kanode Ranch, 1917, Ault, Weld
- KOK Ranch, 1917, Salida, Chaffee
- Long’s Gardens, 1916, Boulder, Boulder
- M&L Oltjenbruns Farms, Inc., 1917, Amherst, Phillips
- McCaw Cattle, LLC, 1913, Ignacio, La Plata
- McCracken Farms, 1917, Anton, Washington
- Mill Iron D Ranch, 1917, Stoneham, Weld
- Muhme Farm, 1917, Longmont, Weld
- Murray Farms, 1917, Brighton, Adams
- Olsen Farm, 1917, Yuma, Yuma
- Pearl Farms, 1917, Rocky Ford, Otero
- Redmond Ranch, 1917, Yampa, Routt
- Rocking 7K Ranch, 1886, Granada, Prowers
- Samual C. and Dola B. Coe Homestead, 1915, Cheyenne Wells. Cheyenne
- Seger Farms, 1915, Haxton, Phillips
- Sunnyside Farms, 1900, Durango, La Plata
- Tice Family Farm, 1912, Longmont, Boulder
- Trautman-Glenn Farm, 1917, Otis, Washington
- Ugolini Farm Dairy, 1917, Walsenburg, Huerfano
- Waterfall Ranch, 1917, Durango, La Plata
- Wernsman Family Farm, 1916, Fleming, Logan
