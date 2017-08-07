Hickenlooper, History Colorado to honor Colorado’s oldest farms, ranches

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown and History Colorado executive director Steve W. Turner are jointly saluting some of the Colorado’s oldest family farms.

Thirty-eight families who have owned their farm or ranch for 100 years or more will be honored at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Colorado Building at the fairgrounds.

The event marks the 31st year the state has honored these vaunted Centennial Farms.

“These farming and ranching families have withstood the pressures of difficult weather, state growth and changes in the agricultural industry to preserve important pieces of our state’s commercial and cultural history,” History Colorado said in an announcement Friday.

The farms will get one of those metal Centennial Farm signs to put on their spread.

This year’s class brings the number of inductees to 550 Centennial Farms and ranches across the state.

Here are they are with the year their operation began and the nearest town or community with the county:

Bailey Ranch, 1916, Karval, Lincoln

Bar 7T Ranch, 1915, Mancos, Montezuma

Blackmore Farms, 1917, Otis, Washington

Carlson Farm, 1915, Snyder, Morgan

Carpenter-Newbanks Farms, 1917, Yuma, Washington

Charles T. Neally Homestead, 1888, Burlington, Kit Carson

CTL Farm and Ranch. 1902, Yuma, Yuma

Darnell Ranch, 1916, Las Animas, Bent

Fairview Farms, 1917, Fleming, Logan

Fiscus Farm and Ranch, 1917, New Raymer, Weld

Floyd Schinkel Trust B, 1913, Akron, Washington

Fulbright Family Farm, 1917, Kim, Las Animas

Garvey Brothers Land and Cattle LLC, 1912, Nucla, Montrose

Glen Doddridge Farm & Ranch, 1917, Kirk, Yuma

Hasart Farms, 1915, Stratton, Kit Carson

Hogue Ranch, 1917, Steamboat Springs, Routt

Hohnholz Ranch Inc., 1917, Glendevey, Larimer

Kanode Ranch, 1917, Ault, Weld

KOK Ranch, 1917, Salida, Chaffee

Long’s Gardens, 1916, Boulder, Boulder

M&L Oltjenbruns Farms, Inc., 1917, Amherst, Phillips

McCaw Cattle, LLC, 1913, Ignacio, La Plata

McCracken Farms, 1917, Anton, Washington

Mill Iron D Ranch, 1917, Stoneham, Weld

Muhme Farm, 1917, Longmont, Weld

Murray Farms, 1917, Brighton, Adams

Olsen Farm, 1917, Yuma, Yuma

Pearl Farms, 1917, Rocky Ford, Otero

Redmond Ranch, 1917, Yampa, Routt

Rocking 7K Ranch, 1886, Granada, Prowers

Samual C. and Dola B. Coe Homestead, 1915, Cheyenne Wells. Cheyenne

Seger Farms, 1915, Haxton, Phillips

Sunnyside Farms, 1900, Durango, La Plata

Tice Family Farm, 1912, Longmont, Boulder

Trautman-Glenn Farm, 1917, Otis, Washington

Ugolini Farm Dairy, 1917, Walsenburg, Huerfano

Waterfall Ranch, 1917, Durango, La Plata

Wernsman Family Farm, 1916, Fleming, Logan