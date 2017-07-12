Gov. John Hickenlooper names Michael Hartman to head Colorado Department of Revenue

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday announced that Michael S. Hartman will be taking over as executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue at the end of the month. He’s replacing Barbara Brohl, who said last month she would be stepping down after six years in the position.

Hartman is senior vice president at Mutual of Omaha Bank in Denver. Previously, he worked at GE Capital, GE Antares Capital, Archstone-Smith REIT, Bank of the West and Pi Kappa Phi Properties, Inc.

“Michael places high priority on those operations that serve the public,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “He brings extensive banking experience and organizational management to the role. Perhaps more importantly, this opportunity is a bit of a coming home as he served in Colorado’s inaugural Governor’s Fellowship Class.”

“I am incredibly honored to follow in Barb Brohl’s footsteps and look forward to building on the foundation of success she and the department’s employees have achieved over the last six years,” Hartman said. “The Department of Revenue engages with every Colorado citizen through its various operations and I look forward to helping the talented team of employees keep the best interests of the Colorado citizenry at the center of every decision the Department makes.”

The Colorado Department of Revenue oversees four divisions: Taxation; the Division of Motor Vehicles; Lottery; and Enforcement of the Horse Racing, Automobile Dealers, Gaming, Liquor and Tobacco and Recreational and Marijuana industries. Its roughly 1,500 employees are responsible for bringing in more than $11 billion annually in taxes and fees.

Brohl helped put in place the world’s first regulatory system for the recreational marijuana industry created by Colorado voters with a 2012 constitutional amendment. She also oversaw the establishment of new online DMV, Lottery and taxation systems.

Hartman received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Colorado – Boulder and his master’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Chicago. He starts with the administration on July 31.