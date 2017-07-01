Gorsuch getting a send-off from Niwot during Independence Day parade

Newly robed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch might ride in the town of Niwot’s Fourth of July parade Tuesday. The judge and his family have been invited, but Colorado Politics hasn’t yet been able to confirm his attendance.

The Boulder County Republican Party is publicizing the possibility, but it forwarded our question to the parade organizer about whether the judge, himself, will attend. We haven’t gotten an answer yet.

“Since the Gorsuch family lives in that community, they have been invited to be in the parade,” Boulder County Republican Party chairwoman Peg Cage said in an e-mail. “We promoted the possibility to the Boulder County Republicans mailing list as a favor to those who have signed up. The parade organizers (are) trying celebrate, not exploit, their neighbors. For security reasons, as you can imagine, they would prefer not to have general newspaper blasts about it.”

But the Boulder Daily Camera did just that.

Reporter John Bear caught up with Niwot Community Association vice president David Limbach, who said the association, which organizes the annual parade, wrote to the family to invite them.

“We are glad they accepted,” he told Bear.

The association’s website mentions a pancake breakfast and Bongo Balloon Man, but not Gorsuch.

The Left Hand Canyon Courier, in a story two weeks ago, noted that community volunteer Riki Frea is the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cottonwood Square and extends along Niwot Road and Second Avenue. Cage said she didn’t know if Gorsuch would meet with the public for photos.

This story will be updated if we can nail this down. Otherwise, go to Niwot Tuesday and enjoy the pancakes and patriotism and keep an eye out for a lanky, white-haired lawyer.

Gorsuch, of course, joined the high court in April after serving on the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006. His a confirmation fight climaxed in Republicans, with 52 seats in the Senate, using the “nuclear option” to require a simple majority rather than the historic 60-vote threshold to confirm. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma supported President Trump’s nominee. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver opposed the confirmation of his fellow Coloradan, but pleaded in vain with Democrats not to filibuster and allow a vote, since the simple majority would apply to future confirmations, as well