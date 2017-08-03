Colorado GOP state treasurer candidate Brita Horn swings at critics, says tax distribution blunder won’t derail campaign

By on August 3, 2017
Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, in front of the state treasurer’s office at the Colorado Capitol. (Photo courtesy Horn campaign) Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn, a Republican candidate for state treasurer, fired back Wednesday at county commissioners questioning the way she’s handled a mistake that left […]

