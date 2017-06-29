Colorado Republicans Mike Coffman, Cory Gardner condemn Trump tweets, call for president to end ‘Twitter tantrums’

Colorado Republicans U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman tore into President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter tirade on Thursday after the president targeted two news hosts with insults. Coffman said in his own tweet that the president’s tweets are “beneath the dignity of his office,” while Gardner called Trump’s outburst “wrong” and said children are taught not to talk that way.

Trump attacked the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for speaking “badly of me” in a series of tweets early Thursday morning, calling Brzezinski “low IQ Crazy Mika” and Scarborough “Psycho Joe.” Trump said he wanted to know why the hosts — the couple became engaged at the beginning of the month — visited Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort over the holidays and “insisted on joining me,” although Trump added that he “said no!” because Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“The President’s tweets are beneath the dignity of his office,” Coffman tweeted. “It needs to stop.” He added the hashtag “StopTheTwitterTantrums.”

“These comments were inappropriate and wrong,” Gardner told Colorado Politics in a statement. “It’s the kind of discourse we teach our children not to engage in.”

NBC News reported that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump on Thursday, saying he was simply responding to “mean, hateful attacks” aired on the morning talk show.

“Look, I think what’s necessary is to push back against unnecessary attacks on the president, both personally. I’ve seen far worse things come out of that show,” Huckabee Sanders said in an appearance on Fox News. “Again, directed not just at the president but at everyone around him — personal attacks, mean, hateful attacks — and again, this president isn’t going to sit back and not push back, and he’s going to fight fire with fire and I think that’s exactly what he did today.”

Other Republican lawmakers also took to Twitter to condemn Trump’s tweets, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America,” Graham tweeted.

“This has to stop — we all have a job — 3 branches of gov’t and media,” Collins tweeted. “We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.”

“Please just stop,” Sasse tweeted. “This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

An MSNBC spokesperson on Twitter called it “a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

