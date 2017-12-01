   
Friday, December 1, 2017
News

Glenwood Springs city attorney Karl Hanlon announces run for Congress

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Screen-Shot-2017-12-01-at-12.16.20-AM.png
Karl Hanlon, Glenwood Springs, is running for Congress. Glenwood Springs city attorney Karl Hanlon has announced he is running for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, reports the Post Independent Citizen Telegram. “Over the last several months, I have spoken with many people about the challenges we face in western and southern Colorado. In those conversations, the […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 30, 2017 Omar Sacirbey, Marijuana Business Daily

Denver credit union continues marijuana banking crusade 

News
November 30, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Dacono council implements moratorium on oil, gas development 

News
November 30, 2017 Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

El Paso County job growth slowest in nearly 3 years

Jessica Machetta

Jessica Machetta

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDougCo board wastes no time, will deal with voucher program Monday