To get ahead of electric car surge, Denver wants more, faster charging stations

In the progressive, environmentally conscious way it often does things, Denver is trying to make life a bit more convenient for electric car owners in the city.

Many of the 55 existing public places for charging electric vehicles in Denver aren’t especially accessible or convenient, and with that in mind city officials hope to influence a more strategic approach to placement of the next 300, Denverite reports.

Denver recently commissioned a study, funded by a grant from the Regional Air Quality Council, that noted that fast charging stations in dense areas would be most beneficial, and recommended requiring new multi-family home and commercial construction be built charging-station ready, and expanding fast charging stations along highways.

As Andrew Kinney over at Denverite reports:

The goal is to get ahead of surging electric vehicle sales, which rose by 60 percent worldwide in 2016. It’s an especially important question because the Denver area is expected to get 300 new electric vehicle charging plugs through Electrify America over the next two and a half years, according to city staff. (That’s the $2 billion program Volkswagen has to fund because they cheated on emissions tests.) Denver doesn’t get to decide where those will go, but city officials will have some influence.

Mayor Michael Hancock recently promised to honor the Paris Climate Accord following the White House’s withdrawal. In a statement about the study, Hancock vowed Denver would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent and expand use of electric cars to improve air quality and fight climate change.

“Electric vehicles are an important component of Denver’s newly released Mobility Action Plan, and the market opportunities identified for charging infrastructure throughout Denver and Colorado shows consumers and businesses that choosing EVs is not just an environmentally-conscious choice, but an economical one,” he said.

By 2025, electric vehicles are expected to produce 84 percent fewer nitrogen oxides and 49 percent fewer greenhouse gases than new gasoline automobile meeting 2025 emissions standards, the study noted.