BREAKING: George Brauchler drops out of Colorado governor’s race, announces bid for attorney general

Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 26 minutes ago

George Brauchler, the district attorney who prosecuted the Aurora theater shooting, is abandoning his race to become Colorado’s next governor and running for state attorney general instead, the Republican announced Monday.

“My decision to run for office has always been about my commitment to serving Colorado far more than it has been about the title of the elected position,” Brauchler wrote in a statement. “That commitment remains just as strong as we make this important change.”

Brauchler’s switch comes days after the incumbent Republican, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, jumped in the crowded GOP primary field for governor instead of seeking a second term. Brauchler, a candidate for governor since April, faced fresh competition for conservative support after former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo got in the race at the end of October.

So far, Brauchler appears to have the primary field to himself.

State Rep. Cole Wist, R-Centennial, said Monday morning in a Facebook post that he was no longer considering a run for attorney general and wished Brauchler well as he “pivots” to the race. George Leing, Colorado’s Republican national committeeman and a former congressional candidate, has also said he was mulling a run for attorney general after Coffman quit that race.