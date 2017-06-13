Gardner’s sure got no beef with the end of China’s U.S. beef ban

Reminding voters he’s all in for international trade that benefits his home state — even if his fellow Republican in the White House is a trade hawk — U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner issued a statement today welcoming the end of a 13-year Chinese ban on U.S. beef imports:

“As Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, I am continuing to urge the Trump Administration to explore new trade opportunities for America’s agriculture community in Asia, and this is an important step forward … Colorado’s farmers and ranchers will see positive economic gains from this decision, and everyone involved with finally getting the ban removed should be applauded.”

Gardner’s office also noted in the accompanying news release:

Gardner has long been a supporter of opening up new trade opportunities for Colorado’s farmers and ranchers. He recently spoke on the Senate floor about the agriculture crisis in America and explained how an increase in trade will benefit Colorado’s agriculture community.

Trump administration Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the agreement with China this week reopening the country to America’s favorite red meat; the ban was imposed in 2003 following a case of mad cow disease.

Free trade is of course a two-way street, and its supporters advocate keeping U.S. markets open to foreign — and, yes, that means Chinese — goods, too. That’s where Gardner and the administration don’t always see eye to eye.

Last month, Gardner voted against confirming Trump’s pick for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, who is a longtime critic of free trade. Gardner issued a statement at the time contending Lighthizer’s policies, “could hurt Colorado’s farmers and ranchers.” Gardner’s reference today to his own trade advocacy to the White House seems tacitly to acknowledge the differences.

The administration has been more antagonist than enthusiast on free trade in general, and Perdue and other administration officials chalked up this week’s breakthrough to the Trump team’s get-tough, “fair trade” stance. That was Lighthizer’s spin:

“The President’s firm commitment to fair trade that benefits the United States has made this new U.S. beef export opportunity possible. I encourage China and all countries to base their requirements on international standards and science. America’s ranchers are the best producers of beef in the global economy, and they can compete and succeed wherever there is a level playing field.”

In any event, Colorado’s cattle ranchers should be beaming. The U.S. is the world’s largest beef producer, and Colorado ranks 10th among the states in total number of beef cattle.

According to a spokesman with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the top four current markets for Colorado beef exports are Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea. In 2016, he said, Colorado totaled $423 million in beef exports outside the U.S.