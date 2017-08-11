Gardner announces three town halls on Tuesday: Springs, Greeley and Lakewood

With Congress (at least technically) in recess, the Colorado delegation is making the rounds in their districts, or, in the case of Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, the state. Friday afternoon Gardner announced town-hall style meetings in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood, all for next Tuesday.

Bennet held a town hall in Aspen Friday. U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman of Aurora was in New Orleans receiving an award from the Vietnam Veterans of America, and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter was shaking up the race in the 7th Congressional District.

Constituents can question Gardner on Tuesday about health care, North Korea, President Trump, fracking, public lands, prospects for Yuma High’s football team this year or any other topics, unless protesters hijack the event.

“Constituents are encouraged to arrive early, as space is limited,” Gardner’s office said in an announcement Friday.

Here’s the schedule for next Tuesday:

Colorado Springs

7:30 to 9 a.m (doors open at 7)

Pikes Peak Community College, Room A-110

5675 S. Academy Blvd.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 11)

University School Auditorium

6519 18th St.

3:30 to 5 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.)

Colorado Christian University, CCU Event Center

8787 W. Alameda Ave.