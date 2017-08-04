Gardner, Bennet and Hickenlooper to host Durango town hall after Gold King Mine tour

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado U.S. senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, and Rep. Scott Tipton will hold a town hall meeting in Durango Friday after inspecting the Gold King Mine spill site with Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt.

The event will take place from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at the La Plata County Administration Building in Durango. The Colorado politicians, along with representatives from the EPA, will provide updates from their meeting and take questions from the public.

The meeting marks the second anniversary of the EPA’s accidental 3 million-gallon toxic wastewater spill from Gold King on Aug. 5, 2015, that turned the Animas River mustard-yellow and fouled downstream waterways as it traveled through southern Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and the Navajo Nation.

The visit by Pruitt — and the subsequent announcement of the town hall — was not made public by the EPA or Colorado officials until after anonymous sources contacted media on Wednesday.

“Administrator Pruitt should meet with the affected communities on the lasting consequences of the Gold King Mine spill and work with them to identify solutions,” a Bennet spokesperson said to Colorado Politics. “Our office is urging the EPA to be inclusive and meet with as many community leaders as possible during his visit.”