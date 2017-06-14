Funny man-turned-U.S. Sen. Al Franken — on stage in Denver with Hick

Yup: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will appear live with the writer, comedian and left-leaning political provocateur who made a national name for himself on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” — then ran for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Minnesota in 2008. And won.

Franken also will be peddling — and signing — his latest work of wit and political wisdom, “Al Franken: Giant of the Senate,” courtesy of Tattered Cover Bookstore.

And it all goes down this Saturday, 6 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church. (More info here.) Bad news, though: Tickets are sold out, but you can get on a waiting list.

Tickets to An Evening with Senator Al Franken are SOLD OUT. Waitlist is now available: https://t.co/3uwlwhYp9d @alfranken @twelvebooks — Tattered Cover (@TatteredCover) June 5, 2017



Franken fans and political buffs will recall his election victory over his Republican rival didn’t come easy; his razor-thin win was contested and led to a protracted court battle. He wasn’t seated in the Senate until nearly halfway through 2009.

Notoriously funny to many and notoriously liberal to his Republican political targets, Franken shares humor and insights from his tenure in the Senate in his latest book, following up on his earlier best-sellers, “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations” from 1996, and 2003’s “Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them.”

Host Tattered Cover bills the event as, “…a very special evening with Senator Al Franken, in conversation with Governor John Hickenlooper, to present Franken’s newly published memoir …”

If you already have tickets, enjoy; if not, you still can buy the book, of course.