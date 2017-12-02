Fremont County Republican Stephanie Luck throws hat in ring for Senate District 2 seat - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 2, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

Fremont County Republican Stephanie Luck, a conservative attorney and longtime critic of legalized marijuana, announced Friday she’s running for the Senate District 2 seat held by term-limited Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City.

“I am a builder,” Luck said in a statement. “I am a builder, not of buildings, but of communities. I am passionate about creating environments where people can thrive. As the state of Colorado continues to burden us with increased regulations, inefficient spending and unhealthy policies, it becomes difficult for individuals to innovate and build. I want to remove these barriers.”

Luck is the second Republican to launch a campaign for the predominantly Republican seat, which covers Fremont, Teller, Park and Clear Creek counties and the less densely populated parts of El Paso County. Dennis Hisey of Fountain kicked off his candidacy in July.

Luck is president of the Penrose Chamber of Commerce and lives in the unincorporated area of Fremont County that goes by that name. She describes herself on the chamber’s website as an independent associate for USANA, a multi-level nutritional supplement manufacturer. An alumni of the Alliance Defending Freedom’s Blackstone Fellowship, an intensive program for Christian law students, Luck has spoken out against marijuana in presentations at Focus on the Family and elsewhere. Luck is a community board member of the Eastern Fremont Communities that Care program and has been associated with the Penrose Parks & Recreation District.

Luck’s campaign said in a press that she lived abroad for seven years and developed an appreciation for the American way of life in the process.

In a statement provided by Luck’s campaign, Tina Heffner, president of the parks and rec district, called Luck a “strong leader, full of creative ideas” and said she’s seen Luck work to solve problems. “She is not a political insider,” Heffner added, “but she would make an outstanding public servant.”