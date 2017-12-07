 Free public tours at Colorado governor's mansion begin Thursday - Colorado Politics
   
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Free public tours at Colorado governor’s mansion begin Thursday

December 7, 2017

GRPF-ornament-2017.jpg
The 2017 holiday ornament from the Governor’s Residence, “Wishing Well,” is on sale for $30. (Courtesy Danielle Dascalos Public Relations)

Beginning Thursday, the Boettcher Mansion, also known as home to Colorado’s First Family, will be open for free public tours.

The mansion, located at 400 East 8th Avenue, Denver, has been decorated for holidays by the Colorado chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers.

Tours will be available from Thursday through Sunday, December 7 to 10, and December 14 to 17. All tours are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interior designers were let loose on seven venues inside the mansions. This year, each demonstrated a unique take on the ways Colorado’s cultural institutions present holiday classics — from the Festival of Lights to the Nutcracker ballet — in partnership with the Colorado chapter of ASID and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles.

The 2017 commemorative holiday ornament inspired by the governor’s mansion — ninth in a series created by Whitney Designs, Inc., of Denver — will also be available at the holiday during the public tours, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

This year’s ornament, crafted in brass and hand finished in 24-karat gold, depicts the century-old white marble wellhead, known as the Mansion Wishing Well, the centerpiece of the mansion’s Palm Room. The home’s second owners, Claude and Edna Boettcher, spent five years procuring the marble well from Florence, Italy, in the 1920s when they added the Palm Room to provide space for entertaining. The Mansion Wishing Well ornament, like the others in the series, is $30 and is available for order here.

The governor’s official residence began as a private home in 1908, built by Walter Scott Cheesman, whose name graces a nearby park. But Cheesman never lived in the home; he died a year before its completion in 1908. His wife and daughter finished the construction and the home for years was the centerpiece of Denver high society, according to the state website on the mansion.

The Boettchers bought the home in 1923, and the Boettcher Foundation deeded it to the state in 1959.

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

