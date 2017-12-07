Free public tours at Colorado governor's mansion begin Thursday - Colorado Politics

Authors: Marianne Goodland, Ernest Luning - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Beginning Thursday, the Boettcher Mansion, also known as home to Colorado’s First Family, will be open for free public tours.

The mansion, located at 400 East 8th Avenue, Denver, has been decorated for holidays by the Colorado chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers.

Tours will be available from Thursday through Sunday, December 7 to 10, and December 14 to 17. All tours are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interior designers were let loose on seven venues inside the mansions. This year, each demonstrated a unique take on the ways Colorado’s cultural institutions present holiday classics — from the Festival of Lights to the Nutcracker ballet — in partnership with the Colorado chapter of ASID and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles.

The 2017 commemorative holiday ornament inspired by the governor’s mansion — ninth in a series created by Whitney Designs, Inc., of Denver — will also be available at the holiday during the public tours, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

This year’s ornament, crafted in brass and hand finished in 24-karat gold, depicts the century-old white marble wellhead, known as the Mansion Wishing Well, the centerpiece of the mansion’s Palm Room. The home’s second owners, Claude and Edna Boettcher, spent five years procuring the marble well from Florence, Italy, in the 1920s when they added the Palm Room to provide space for entertaining. The Mansion Wishing Well ornament, like the others in the series, is $30 and is available for order here.

The governor’s official residence began as a private home in 1908, built by Walter Scott Cheesman, whose name graces a nearby park. But Cheesman never lived in the home; he died a year before its completion in 1908. His wife and daughter finished the construction and the home for years was the centerpiece of Denver high society, according to the state website on the mansion.

The Boettchers bought the home in 1923, and the Boettcher Foundation deeded it to the state in 1959.