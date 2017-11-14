   
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Fountain’s Lois Landgraf calls for investigation alleging cover-up in Lebsock sexual harassment scandal

Author: John Frank, The Denver Post - November 14, 2017

LandgrafLois.jpg
Rep. Lois LandgrafRep. Lois Landgraf

Colorado’s top Democratic lawmaker is under fire for how she handled a sexual harassment complaint against a member of her party amid a call for an independent investigation.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran appointed Rep. Steve Lebsock as chairman of the Local Government Committee in 2016 despite knowing about a sexual harassment allegation made against him by another lawmaker.

The Aurora Sentinel newspaper editorial board on Monday called on Duran to resign from her leadership position, and Rep. Lois Landgraf, a Fountain Republican, demanded an investigation from the attorney general’s office, alleging a “cover-up.”

“The fact that you placed a known harasser with multiple accusations against him in a position of power over us, lobbyists and interns shows an incredible lapse of judgment,” Landgraf wrote in a letter to Duran. “You put us all at great risk.”

Read more at The Denver Post.

John Frank, The Denver Post

