Foster children need more of us to open up our hearts and homes

Author: Donna Lynne - October 25, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Coloradans have always come together to support each other when we need it most. It’s part of our heritage as a frontier, can-do state. And, we should support those families who need it most. The Colorado Department of Human Services estimates that the state will need 1,200 new foster families in the next two years to help serve every child and teen in our foster care system.

With just 2,070 certified foster homes right now, Colorado is woefully short of foster families who are ready and willing to help. On any given day, 14 kids in our state enter foster care because their parents need time to learn new skills and become the parents on whom their children can depend. The need for foster families has grown steadily during the last three years.

Children need stability. A shortage of foster families often leads to uprooting children, moving them from their neighborhoods to new corners of the state and forcing them to change schools or even school districts. This shift can result in kids losing the support system they developed with friends, neighbors and teachers, losing their place in their coursework, and losing valuable classroom time they may not get back.

In August, I met with two young women who spent their youth in foster care. They shared their experiences and told me how difficult it was to leave their neighborhood, change schools and start over with what felt like nothing.

We can do better. lt is my hope that with more foster families, we will be able to give foster kids more consistency in their education and relationships.

Today, we are called to be of service to our community, our children and our future. It’s up to us to answer the call. Colorado’s need is great, but I’m confident that together we can meet that need and help find each one of these children a safe place to call home. Colorado state and county departments of human services as well as child-placement agencies, nonprofits and school districts are working together tirelessly to help find strong, loving families for all our kids in need. You can be a part of this effort.

We need parents from all cultural backgrounds. We need parents who are heterosexual, and parents who identify as LGBTQ. We need parents who have other children, and we need those who are new to parenting. We need parents who are homeowners and those who rent. We need parents who don’t want to see siblings split up. We need parents who want to help families reunify and we need parents who want to become a forever family for a child in need. We need parents who are willing to open their homes to children with more complex emotional, behavioral and mental health needs. Most of all, we just need parents.

You don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent. You just have to be ready and willing to open your heart and home to a child who, right now, needs you the most. Our children are vulnerable and they shouldn’t have to be alone. They’re a part of our community and together, we can grow a little stronger. That’s what good neighbors — and good communities — do.

To learn more and get involved visit co4kids.org. To meet some of the kids and teens waiting to be adopted visit the Colorado Heart Gallery at coheartgallery.org