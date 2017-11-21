The Fort Collins Coloradoan: Discourse, friendship provide plenty to be thankful for

Author: The Fort Collins Coloradoan Editorial Board - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 5 minutes ago

As Northern Colorado families prepare to give thanks for what they have, and to help share their bounties with those who have less, this week is a time to reflect on the topic of gratitude.

Gratitude isn’t a headline-grabbing term, but if watch for it, you can find it offering subtext on many of the stories the Coloradoan and other news outlets follow throughout the year. Candidates for election share their gratitude for voters’ support; police share their gratitude for the community’s help in locating a missing person or criminal suspect; families in mourning share gratitude for outpourings of support in their time of loss.

Those of us living in Northern Colorado have many things to be thankful for. If you’d like to share something you’re grateful for, email a submission of up to 150 words to opinion@coloradoan.com by noon, Tuesday, and we’ll add it to a gratitude roundup to run in our Thanksgiving Day edition.

