Former Gov. Bill Ritter gets on board with 6th CD Dem contender Crow

Jason Crow, one of three Democrats angling to unseat five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in metro Denver’s perennially hotly contested 6th Congressional District, picked up the endorsement today of Democratic former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter.

In a news release issued by Crow’s campaign, Ritter, who served one term as governor from 2007 to 2011, is quoted at length:

“Jason Crow is the leader that can retire Mike Coffman next November. He is a veteran, dad, community leader, and dedicated attorney who understands the challenges facing the voters of the 6th district. I was raised in Aurora and know that Jason is the type of positive leader that can unite the community and start moving the country forward again. He fought honorably for our country at war, worked to bring the new VA Hospital to Aurora, and has worked to address homelessness and the growing substance abuse crisis in the community. As an advocate for clean energy, Jason is committed to addressing the crisis of global climate change while investing in and growing the renewable energy jobs that will support Colorado families in the decades to come. He has spent his career tackling problems and delivering results for our community. I enthusiastically support Jason’s campaign for Congress and look forward to the change he will bring to Colorado.”

As noted in the Crow campaign press statement, the candidate also has been endorsed by Democratic former Colorado U.S. Sen. Mark Udall, among other prominent state and local Democratic groups, politicians and activists.

Crow is an attorney practicing in Denver who served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger — a fact often touted by his campaign as a counterpoint to Coffman’s frequently cited military history as a major in the U.S. Marines and his service in the Persian Gulf War and the Iraq War.

Crow shares the Democratic dais with tech entrepreneur Levi Tillemann and attorney David Aarestad.

In the closely watched barometer of campaign fund-raising, Crow reported some $300,000 in contributions during the most recent quarter for which candidates are required to file disclosures while Coffman took in about $364,000 for the same period. Aarestad reported a little over $54,000 for the quarter. Tillemann didn’t officially enter the race until nine days into the third quarter, so he won’t be be required to file a report until Oct. 15.