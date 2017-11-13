News
Former congressional candidate George Leing won’t run for Colorado attorney general
Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago
There won't be two Georges running for Colorado attorney general after all. Saying he believes it's important for the GOP to "consolidate behind one candidate" for attorney general, George Leing, Colorado's Republican National Committeeman and a former congressional candidate, announced Monday that he won't be joining one-time gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler in the race.