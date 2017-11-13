   
Monday, November 13, 2017
Former congressional candidate George Leing won’t run for Colorado attorney general

Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago

There won't be two Georges running for Colorado attorney general after all. Saying he believes it's important for the GOP to "consolidate behind one candidate" for attorney general, George Leing, Colorado's Republican National Committeeman and a former congressional candidate, announced Monday that he won't be joining one-time gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler in the race.

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

