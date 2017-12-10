 Former Colorado undersheriff guilty of leading illegal hunts  - Colorado Politics
   
Sunday, December 10, 2017
News

Former Colorado undersheriff guilty of leading illegal hunts 

Author: Associated Press - December 10, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

SAN LUIS — An undersheriff from southern Colorado has been found guilty of 10 felonies in connection with charges that he led illegal wildlife hunts.

The Valley Courier in Alamosa reports Andrew Espinoza was accused by prosecutors of violations including guiding hunters to land where it was illegal for them to hunt. The investigation involved hunters from Indiana and West Virginia.

Espinoza was found guilty by a 12-person jury of illegal sale or purchase of wildlife. The jury found the 41-year-old defendant not guilty of criminal attempt to tamper with evidence and official misconduct.

Espinoza was a Costilla County undersheriff when the investigation into him began in 2014. He allegedly charged $4,500 per hunter.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 26 before state District Judge Pattie Swift.

Associated Press

