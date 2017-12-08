 Former Colorado GOP chair convicted of voter fraud, forgery - Colorado Politics
   
Friday, December 8, 2017
Former Colorado GOP chair convicted of voter fraud, forgery

Author: Associated Press - December 8, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Radio talk show host Steve Curtis is pictured in this court-ordered photo taken on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at a court appearance on felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he forged his wife's signature on a mail ballot and voted with it in the November election. (Photo via 19th Judicial District attorney's office)Radio talk show host Steve Curtis is pictured in this court-ordered photo taken on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at a court appearance on felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he forged his wife’s signature on a mail ballot and voted with it in the November election. (Photo via 19th Judicial District attorney’s office)

GREELEY — A former Colorado Republican Party chariman who blamed a “major diabetic episode” for causing him to cast his ex-wife’s ballot in 2016’s presidential election has been convicted of forgery and voter fraud.

Steve Curtis was convicted Thursday after prosecutors said DNA evidence and handwriting analysis linked him to the ballot.

Defense attorney Christopher Gregory said Curtis filled out and mailed the ballot, but didn’t have the “required mental state” to commit a crime.

Prosecutor Tate Costin said Curtis knew what he was doing, asking “If he were going to sign a name during this confused diabetic state, wouldn’t he sign his own name?”

Curtis’ ex-wife moved to South Carolina after they separated and learned her ballot had been cast after calling the clerk’s office to see how she could vote.

